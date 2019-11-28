In the latest edition of “Locked on Sixers,” Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci dissect Joel Embiid’s bounce-back performance against the Sacramento Kings and his post-game comments. Pompey says Ben Simmons is blossoming into an all-defensive team selection. Pompey and Narducci then talk about Matisse Thybulle dominating on both the offensive and defensive sides before saying the game against the Kings was too close for comfort. Plus, Pompey talks about the time a Dallas reporter took him on a surprising trip to the Dallas Cowboys practice facility following a Sixers vs. Dallas Mavericks game. Two years later, Pompey is still shaking his head.