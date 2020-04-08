With a 48-34 regular-season record, the Sixers were the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. New Orleans (47-35) was fifth. The teams were as close as their records. New Orleans won two of three games between the teams in the regular season. Two of the games were close, a 99-98 Hornets win at New Orleans and a 94-89 New Orleans win in Philadelphia. The Sixers won, 108-87, at home in the only blowout.