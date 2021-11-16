SALT LAKE CITY — To know Andre Drummond is to know the 76ers center loves giving back.

This year, Drummond partnered with BTL Aesthetics, a medical sculpting company, to provide $15,000 scholarships to five student athletes. The program is part of BTL’s CARES CSR initiative that empowers graduating high school and college students to pursue higher education. Interested applicants must submit a video that shares their aspirations and what confidence in their respected sports means to them.

The applications will be reviewed by BTL through February. Then Drummond and BTL will select five winners, who will receive a personalized video along with the scholarship.

“I love to give back to the kids,” Drummond said Tuesday. “It starts there, the next generation. For them to get the opportunity to better themselves, their schooling and their chance to go to college, and get a better education is something I really pride myself on, because I never had that.”

» READ MORE: If the right offer doesn’t come, could Ben Simmons still be on this roster at playoff time? | Sixers Mailbag

While growing up in Connecticut, the 6-foot-10, 280-pounder never had someone of his stature provide him a scholarship to help out with his future. So giving back to the next generation has been something he’s done throughout his 10 seasons as an NBA player.

Maxey turning into double-digit machine

Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey is making the most of being thrust in the starting lineup as Ben Simmons remain away from the team.

Maxey scored in double-figures for 10 straight games heading into Tuesday’s contest against the Utah Jazz. The 21-year-old combined to score 88 points in his last three games, becoming the fourth Sixer 22 years or younger to do so.