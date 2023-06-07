Sixers play-by-play announcer Kate Scott will broadcast Seahawks preseason games

76ers broadcaster Kate Scott is keeping her skills sharp during the NBA offseason.

The Seattle Seahawks announced that Scott, who joined NBC Sports Philadelphia in 2021, will serve as a play-by-play announcer for the team’s broadcasts during the NFL preseason.

But don’t worry, Sixers fans. Scott will only work with the Seahawks in August, clearing time for her to return to the Sixers for training camp and the NBA preseason.

This won’t be Scott’s first foray outside of basketball. She joined the NWSL broadcast lineup this year and has a long history across the sports landscape. Along with the NFL, she boasts experience in Major League Baseball, the NHL, college football, and the Olympics. She’s the only woman to do play-by-play in all six sporting events.