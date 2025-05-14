Sixers let go of assistants Coby Karl and Terrel Harris, assistant director of security Anthony Jackson and others

Anthony Jackson was the face of the 76ers’ security personnel and Joel Embiid‘s protector … until Friday.

That‘s when the team’s assistant director of security, who was always in close proximity to Embiid, was let go, according to sources.

He wasn’t alone.

The Sixers also recently parted ways with assistant coach Coby Karl, player-development associate coach Terrel Harris, senior physical therapist and assistant athletic trainer John Tooher, director of coaching operations Michelle Bell, basketball communications senior director Rob King and basketball communications manager Erik Chambliss.

A source close to the Sixers said several of the moves coincided with department restructuring, denying claims that they were cost-cutting moves.

Meanwhile, Molly McEndy left her post as corporate communications vice president in April to spend more time with her family, according to a source. The team recently added Jacklin Rhoads, who worked for Governor Josh Shapiro, as McEndy’s replacement.

The source said the Sixers will post new roles for hire within the basketball communications department late this month.

Basketball communications director Brandon Chinn will replace King as the head of the department, reporting directly to David Sholler, the chief communications officer at Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment.

Jackson, Karl, Harris, and Bell all had expiring contracts.

Jackson, a former Philadelphia police officer, had been with the Sixers since 2015. He was hired after Jahlil Okafor was suspended two games after a video surfaced of him being involved in a physical altercation outside of a Boston nightclub.

The South Philadelphia native was in charge of creating a safe environment for the players. He also developed a strong bond with franchise player Embiid, who he routinely accompanied to events, including the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jackson’s assistant title was a little misleading because the Sixers were without a director of security the past two seasons.

As a result, Jackson was the department‘s go-to person.

The Sixers hired Karl to coach the Delaware Blue Coats, their NBA G League affiliate, in September 2021. The son of Hall of Fame coach George Karl led the Blue Coats to the 2023 G League title. He was promoted to Sixers assistant before the start of the 2023-24 season.

Harris joined the Sixers’ staff at the same time. He is a former NBA player who was a member of the Miami Heat‘s 2012 championship team. Harris is also a graduate of South Garland High School in Texas, the alma mater of Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey.

Tooher, a Father Judge and Temple graduate, was hired by the Sixers in December 2020. Bell accompanied coach Nurse Nurse from the Toronto Raptors after he was hired by the Sixers in June 2023. She had worked with him during his stint as the Canadian national basketball team’s coach.

King had been with the Sixers since October 2015, while Chambliss was hired by the team in April 2021.