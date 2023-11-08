Sixers survive Celtics’ late rally to escape with marquee early-season victory

Jayson Tatum picked up the loose ball and finished at the other end with 61 seconds to play, officially turning what had been a comfortable 76ers fourth-quarter lead on the Boston Celtics into a dicey finish. A Jaylen Brown three-pointer followed by two Tyrese Maxey misses only intensified the drama, leaving the Celtics with 8.5 seconds and a chance to tie the game.

But a potential game-tying Kristaps Porzingis three-pointer grazed the front of the net, and Joel Embiid grabbed the ball and raised his arms above his head as the buzzer sounded. It was enough for Sixers to survive, clinching a 106-103 win against their rivals Wednesday night, and marked their most impressive victory of the young season.

Until that frenzied finish, the Sixers had been powered by their defense that held the Celtics to 40% from the floor, 15-of-47 from three-point range. Boston stars Tatum (16 points) and Brown (11 points) shot a a combined 8-of-25 from the floor until those big shots in the final minute, though Tatum totaled 15 rebounds and six assists. While the Sixers also struggled from three-point range (9-of-34), they amassed 24 fastbreak points and held a 56-40 edge in points in the paint.

Wednesday marked the first game that counted between the Sixers and Celtics since Philly’s Game 7 faceplant in last spring’s playoffs, though both teams have gone through notable changes since then.

The Celtics acquired skilled center Porzingis and rugged guard Jrue Holiday — but lost former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart — during the summer, while the Sixers traded disgruntled star guard James Harden last week and are now led by first-year coach Nick Nurse. Yet Nurse said he relished this level of early-season matchup between opponents who both entered the game 5-1.

The Sixers led, 83-71, early in the fourth, before the Celtics chipped away and got within 94-87 on a Tatum three-pointer. But Maxey (25 points, nine rebounds, five assists) answered with his own deep shot out of a timeout, and a Tobias Harris (17 points, nine rebounds) added a pair of free throws and a three-pointer to give the Sixers their largest lead at 102-87.

That advantage steadily diminished after that, though a spinning fadeaway by Embiid (27 points, 10 rebounds, four assists) briefly looked to be a game-clincher with 39 seconds to play. But then came Brown’s deep shot, before Maxey was blocked, and then missed a desperation heave at the end of the shot clock to set up the Celtics’ final possession.

The Sixers will play Friday night at the Detroit Pistons, before returning home for two consecutive games against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday and Tuesday.

Embiid’s encore

After rolling up 48 points in three quarters Monday night against the hapless Washington Wizards, this much sexier matchup pitted Embiid against the 7-foot-3 Porzingis.

On paper, at least. Embiid was sometimes guarded by former Sixer (and the still-reviled) Al Horford ― and even the much smaller Holiday. During one first-quarter stretch, Embiid spun around Holiday for a one-handed dunk, but then missed a shot and committed a turnover on the Sixers’ ensuing possessions.

Though not as surgical as his 10-for-10 outing against Washington, Embiid again did a bulk of his work in the third quarter with 13 points.

Porzingis, meanwhile, rebounded from a 1-for-4 start from the floor to finish with a team-high 29 points points and six rebounds. But he missed a point-blank dunk in the third quarter, drawing a mocking reaction from the home crowd. He also did not re-enter until there were less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, when the score was all but out of reach.

Maxey minutes

Maxey has traditionally struggled against the Celtics, who boast a stout perimeter defense that used Derrick White as its primary defender on the Sixers’ new lead guard. When asked what Maxey could unlock against this particularly opponent during his hot start to the season, Nurse said to ask him after the game.

His 11-of-27 mark from the floor — and 3-of-11 finish from three-point range — is so-so. Those last attempts were rough. But many of his makes were timely.

Nearly 14 minutes separated Maxey’s first two buckets, a strong floater and a steal and transition basket early in the second quarter. Then, he got going throughout that period. He hit an open three-pointer, then muscled in a shot inside. He buried a step-back late in the frame to put the Sixers up, 56-50, then hit a jumper at the buzzer to extend that advantage to seven points.

His top highlight of the night, however, might have been when he elevated to swat away a Holiday transition attempt in the second quarter.

Maxey missed all five of his third-quarter attempts, but began the fourth with three floaters in four minutes and a layup to maintain the lead while Embiid rested.

Rotation notes

Though Nurse stuck with Kelly Oubre Jr. in the starting lineup, Nico Batum (five points in 26 minutes) continued to get playing time as one of the first Sixers off the bench.

Batum, who missed the Sixers’ first two games following the trade for a personal matter, entered with Patrick Beverley at the 5 minute 25 second mark. He started the second quarter with Maxey, Oubre, Harris, and Paul Reed, hitting a corner three-pointer and following an Oubre miss while also guarding Tatum.

He was slated to finish the second quarter with the starting group, before leaving the court with a finger injury after challenging a Porzingis fastbreak finish.

Nurse followed the same sub pattern in the third quarter, with Batum playing with his tape on his fingers.

Robert Covington (five points) also got 15 minutes, hitting a third-quarter three that put the Sixers up, 79-71, and playing down the stretch. Furkan Korkmaz played three first-half minutes, while Marcus Morris and Danuel House Jr. did not see action.

The Sixers also got a bench-unit lift from an active Paul Reed, who totaled six points on 3-of-4 shooting and four rebounds in five second-quarter minutes. Later, Reed took a transition feed from Beverley for a fourth-quarter dunk.