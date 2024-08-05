Ben Kenyon is out as Sixers’ head strength and conditioning coach

Ben Kenyon is no longer the 76ers’ director of performance, The Inquirer has learned.

Kenyon had been on the Sixers’ strength and conditioning staff since 2020, working under head coaches Doc Rivers and Nick Nurse. Before that, he was a performance coach for the Portland Trail Blazers from 2013 to 2020 and a strength and conditioning coach and assistant athletic director at George Washington University from 2008 to 2013.

Kenyon declined comment when reached by The Inquirer on Monday.

Kenyon became a published author last fall with his motivational book Climb: 14 Proven Steps for Emerging Leaders to Grow and Achieve. Sixers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey and former big man Paul Reed told The Inquirer during the season that Kenyon embodied his book’s themes in his day-to-day work, flashing positive energy during training sessions and connecting with players on their interests beyond basketball.

The Sixers have not yet hired a replacement to fill Kenyon’s role, a source told The Inquirer. Also on staff last season were associate strength and conditioning coach Stephen Brindle and Emily Zaler, applied sports scientist and assistant performance coach.