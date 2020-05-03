Even if such a move does make sense, it’s fair to wonder whether ownership can afford it. At the moment, NBA owners are facing a potentially crippling loss of ticket revenue, given the unlikelihood of playing out the rest of its regular season and playoffs in front of its usual crowds. Sixers managing partner Josh Harris made headlines when he became one of the first pro sports owners to announce pay cuts for his full-time employees after the leagues suspended their seasons. While he quickly backtracked on that decision in the face of withering criticism, there is going to be plenty of financial reckoning society-wide over the next few years. Attracting a top-flight coach is an expensive proposition. Plus, Brown’s contract runs through 2021-22, which would leave the Sixers facing the possibility of paying two head coaches for up to two years, depending on Brown’s next job and, presumably, the offset language in his deal.