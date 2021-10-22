Ben Simmons informed the 76ers at shootaround ahead of Friday’s home opener against the Brooklyn Nets that he is not mentally ready to play right now and needs time, sources confirmed to The Inquirer.

Reserve power forward Georges Niang, the only Sixers player made available to media following shootaround, confirmed that Simmons addressed the team but declined to go into detail about what was discussed.

“The locker room is a sacred place, and I don’t really feel comfortable sharing other people’s or the team business,” said Niang, who joined the Sixers for the 2021-22 season. “… I think we left the meeting understanding what he had to say, and we came out and got ready for Brooklyn.”

When asked if he was optimistic the Simmons situation could be resolved, Niang added, “I’m always optimistic. I’m a positive person, so I’m thinking the best out of every situation.”

It was the latest turn in what has been a tumultuous week in the Simmons saga. Sources confirmed to The Inquirer that he complained of back tightness when he arrived at the Sixers’ facility Thursday, and did not partake in an individual workout. He was officially listed as doubtful (return to competition reconditioning) to play against the Nets on the team’s injury report released Thursday evening.

» READ MORE: Daryl Morey and the Sixers believe the Ben Simmons saga ‘could take four years’ to resolve

This came after Simmons was thrown out of Tuesday’s practice by Rivers for not being engaged, and was suspended for Wednesday’s season opener at New Orleans for conduct detrimental to the team. The Sixers won that game, 117-97.

Also Thursday, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey went on The Mike Missanelli Show on 97.5 The Fanatic and said resolution on Simmons’ trade demand could take “a very long time.”

“You are going to think I’m kidding. I’m not,” Morey said on The Fanatic. “This could take four years. The conditions I pointed out to you don’t change unless Ben Simmons is traded for a difference-maker. We are in the prime of Joel’s career. ... So this could be four years.

“This is not a day-to-day thing. This is like every day we are going to expect Ben Simmons to be back here or we are trading him for a difference-maker. There’s no other outcome that doesn’t materially hurt our chance to win the championship in Joel Embiid’s prime.”

» READ MORE: Ben Simmons pens farewell letter to the Sixers and Philly, just like Zach Ertz — but not really | Mike Sielski

After demanding a trade during the offseason and vowing to never play for the Sixers again, Simmons ended a two-week holdout by arriving in Philadelphia on Oct. 11 to take a mandatory COVID-19 test and enter league protocols. He practiced with the team Sunday, Monday and part of Tuesday before his suspension.

After Friday’s game against the Nets, the Sixers hit the road to play the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday and the New York Knicks Tuesday before returning for a four-game home stand.