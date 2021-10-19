Ben Simmons is expected to speak to the media Tuesday for the first time since the 76ers lost to the Atlanta Hawks in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals.

While it remains unclear if or when he will play, there was serious doubt over the summer that Simmons would return to the Sixers at all. Simmons asked for a trade over the offseason and only recently returned to practice after a two-week holdout that caused him to miss training camp. Simmons also didn’t suit up for any of the Sixers’ four preseason games.

» READ MORE: Almost all of Philadelphia is mad at Ben Simmons. Except for these diehards.

Simmons first came back to the team on Oct. 11, when he showed up to the practice facility for a COVID-19 test and entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

He has since participated in two practices and was seen on the court during drills when media entered the gym on Monday. Taking the podium and answering questions would be the next step for Simmons if this process continues on a gradual trajectory. But as has been clear throughout this saga, there are no guarantees.

You can stream the Sixers’ news conference here, courtesy of NBC Sports Philadelphia.