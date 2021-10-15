DETROIT — Ben Simmons was not at the 76ers’ shootaround Friday morning and remains doubtful to play in their preseason finale against the Pistons, according to a team official. The team is working through the logistics of his potential arrival and will provide an update prior to the game.

Following a nearly two-week holdout due to a trade demand, Simmons arrived in Philadelphia Monday and has been taking steps toward rejoining the Sixers such as COVID-19 testing, taking a physical and meeting with Sixers officials. Provided he clears the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, Friday is the soonest Simmons could partake in team activities.

Joel Embiid (rest) was also added to the lengthy list of 76ers who did not travel to Detroit for their preseason finale Friday against the Pistons. Coach Doc Rivers said following shootaround that Embiid’s absence for this game was scheduled before the start of training camp.

The star center last played an efficient eight minutes in Monday’s 115-104 exhibition game victory against the Brooklyn Nets, scoring 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting including a thunderous dunk and an and-1 finish that ended with Embiid hitting the deck. After Embiid’s first-half action, Rivers did not re-insert Embiid into the game.

“I didn’t like the game, honestly,” Rivers said after the game. “I thought that was enough [for Embiid]. ... I said, ‘We’re good.’ I thought he played great, looked great. And I just thought, with the way [Sunday’s] practice went and then guys were hitting the floor early in the game [Monday], I’m thinking, ‘I’m getting Joel off the floor.’ That is all that was about.”

Starter Tobias Harris (knee soreness), rotation players Matisse Thybulle (shoulder soreness) and Shake Milton (sprained ankle) and two-way player Grant Riller (knee surgery) also did not make the trip to Detroit. Rivers said he hoped Harris, Thybulle and Milton can return to practice Sunday.

Starter Danny Green (rest) also will not play Friday but chose to travel with the team to Detroit.