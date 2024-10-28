Ben Simmons is back ... to passing up wide open dunks and triggering Sixers fans

Ben Simmons is back on the court for the first time since February — and he’s off to a rough start.

Simmons, the former Sixers’ first overall pick, was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden in 2022, but he hasn’t played much since the deal.

After suffering a back injury as a member of the Sixers, Simmons continued to battle injuries in Brooklyn. He played 42 games in his first season with the Nets and just 15 games in 2023-24.

Now, after a full offseason, Simmons is back to start the year. In his first three games, Simmons is averaging 5.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.

Even on a good play, Simmons has found a way to create mishaps. In the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks, Simmons forced a turnover and created a two-on-one break. But instead of converting an easy finish, he passed up an open look and distributed to a defended teammate. Even the announcers were incredulous at Simmons’ refusal to attempt a shot.

The Nets ultimately won their first victory of the season, but Simmons had already managed to trigger Sixers fans. He similarly passed up a dunk against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Simmons, at 6′10, elected to pass the ball to a teammate instead of going to the rim and attempting a dunk.

Even his passing hasn‘t been sharp. Simmons has 12 turnovers in his first three games and played particularly poorly in the Nets’ season opener against those same Hawks.

In the offseason, Simmons’ trainer posted video of him making jump shots with the caption, “ready to make an impact on the court.” But the early returns haven’t showed much improvement from Simmons.

He even got into it with a fan, who greeted Simmons after a game and then called him “trash” after the Nets forward spurned him.

“Why didn’t you say it while I was there?” Simmons replied, before teammate Dennis Schroeder emerged to defend him.

The Sixers will get to Simmons up close on Nov. 22, when the Nets come to Philly as part of the group stage of the NBA Cup.