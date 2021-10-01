The 76ers are trying to make a statement with Ben Simmons.

The disgruntled point guard’s contract is structured for him to receive 50% of this season’s $33 million salary by Oct. 1. He previously received an initial payment of $8.25 million on July 1 and was scheduled to get his second payment today.

Instead, the Sixers withheld his salary and placed the second payment in an escrow account, sources confirmed. Sources have said that was an option as the Sixers looked to ensure any fines for his training camp no-show could be deducted from that account moving forward.

Simmons wants to be traded and has refused to show up for training camp.

Teams have the ability to withhold salary when players fail to provide services, according to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement. The Sixers can also fine Simmons for missing media day and training camp practices. He did not show up for Monday’s media day and has now missed three practices.

Players can be fined $2,500 for the first day of missed practice. The fine increases to $5,000 for the second day missed and $7,500 for the third day. And the Sixers could also suspend Simmons once preseason games begin on Oct. 4, which would cost him $227,613 for each game missed.