There was a Ben Simmons sighting Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers point guard was at the arena around 2 p.m. to work out and shoot the ball before the team’s walkthrough and then departed. His teammates went on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at the arena.

Simmons has yet to play this season. The Sixers had fined him for not accompanying the team on its recent six-game road trip.

The three-time All-Star has said that he’s mentally not ready to play. He believes the Sixers are trying to force him back onto the court despite his mental-health concerns. However, the team expects Simmons to prepare for a return to the court unless they get information from mental-health experts that he is otherwise unable to do so.

Back in August, Simmons told the Sixers that he wanted to be traded and wouldn’t attend training camp. The team countered by fining him for missing preseason games, meetings, and practices.

Simmons has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.7 steals in 275 games. In addition to being an All-Star, the 25-year-old was the 2021 runner-up for defensive player of the year, a two-time first-team All-Defensive performer, and the 2018 rookie of the year.