Are the Sixers’ black throwbacks their coolest jerseys ever? Here’s where we rank them among the best.

From throwback jerseys and bucket hats to baggy clothing and low-rise jeans, late-1990s and early-2000s trends have made a comeback in pop culture, becoming the new aesthetic for today’s youth — and that trend seems to have made its way back to the court.

Several NBA teams are bringing back some of their iconic 2000-era jerseys, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and — as of Wednesday morning — the 76ers.

It’s been rumored for quite some time that Philly would bring back the iconic black uniforms that Allen Iverson made popular during his career, especially during the team’s NBA Finals run in 2001.

Further fueling speculation about their return were comments from Sixers players themselves, including teasing the idea on Podcast P. When asked which Sixers uniform was the most iconic, Paul George responded: “I think the black ones.”

“That was like the most iconic,” George said. “You think about Allen Iverson. Growing up in [the] L.A. area, watching Lakers vs. Sixers, you picture A.I. in that black jersey. So, for sure, that’s such an iconic jersey.”

Now, after years of discussion, it’s finally official. The team announced Wednesday that it will finally revive the jersey for this season as part of the Sixers’ tribute to the 25th anniversary of their last Finals appearance.

» READ MORE: Sixers bringing back iconic black jerseys to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 2001 Finals team

Although George believes the Iverson era jerseys are the most iconic, there have been plenty of other notable looks from the Sixers dating back to 1963. Here is how one Inquirer writer ranks the five best Sixers uniforms of all time …

5. From Syracuse to Philadelphia (1963-65)

Before they were the 76ers, they were the Syracuse Nationals. After relocating in 1963, the newly named 76ers began their first season in Philadelphia with a Betsy Ross-inspired uniform, featuring a circle of 13 stars on the shorts, surrounding the 76 logo. The circle of stars could also be seen on the back of the jersey as well. Since then, the stars have appeared on most uniforms and logos.

The design, from more than 60 years ago, also featured “PHILA” across the chest, resembling the Sixers’ current look. The road uniform was dark blue with red lettering and numbers before the style of the letters and numbers were changed midway through the ’64-65 season.

4. NBA merger year (1976-77)

In June 1976, the Sixers acquired Julius Erving after the NBA merged with the American Basketball Association. During that season, which included a Finals run, the Sixers wore a special jersey designed by general manger Pat Williams, longtime team trainer Al Domenico, forward-turned-coach Billy Cunningham, and Sonder Levitt Advertising that was meant to honor the Bicentennial.

A column of stars decorated the sides of the jersey, similar to the Sixers’ current jerseys. However, the front of the jersey read “Sixers,” not “Phila.” Road uniforms were red with blue lettering and white trim.

3. The Spectrum Era (1971-76)

During the early days of the Sixers playing at the Spectrum, which opened in 1967, they wore another uniform designed by Sonder Levitt Advertising that featured art deco lettering and a column of stars down the side of the jersey and shorts.

The navy-and-white jerseys with the unique “Sixers” wordmark and star columns were the full embodiment of the ’70s.

In recent years, including last season, the Sixers paid homage to the jerseys with their Spectrum-themed City Edition uniforms, which featured the art deco lettering and Spectrum color panels going down both sides of the jersey and a Spectrum logo on the side of the shorts.

2. Old Faithful (1978-91)

The top two on the list are interchangeable for most. But the 1978-91 jerseys worn by Erving, Moses Malone, and Charles Barkley are No. 2 on this list.

The jersey is quite simple, featuring the “Sixers” wordmark on the front, a 76ers logo on the bottom of the shorts, and white bases for home games and red for road games. The look was so clean, so it should come as no surprise that it was the longest-lasting Sixers uniform.

The team wore the uniform in 1,066 games, including during the team’s last championship season in 1983.

1. The Allen Iverson era (1997-2008)

When you think of these uniforms, you picture the 11-time NBA All-Star stepping over Tyronn Lue, you reminisce on the small guard leading the Sixers to the 2001 NBA Finals, and winning MVP in the process, and you think about the electricity that he brought on and off the court.

Sure, Iverson may have made the jersey popular, but that doesn’t take away from the look itself. The jersey was the perfect representation of the late ’90s and early 2000s, featuring a new, modernized logo and adding silver, gold, and black, and for the first time in franchise history wearing black on the road.

And the look is still reaching the next generation of fans. As I type this story, my 10-year-old brother looks over my shoulder and says, “You better have the black Allen Iverson jerseys as No. 1.”

As Paul George said, “the most iconic.”