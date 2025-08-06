Sixers reportedly bringing back their black jerseys as alternates for the 2025-26 season

Over the years, 76ers fans made clear that they wanted the team’s black alternate jerseys on the court at the Wells Fargo Center.

It appears that the team is finally ready to bring back the iconic look that Allen Iverson made famous during the 2001-02 NBA Finals run nearly 25 years ago.

After years of discussion and anticipation, the team intends to revive the jersey for the 2025-26 season, according to Evan Sidery, an NBA contributor for Forbes.

Sixers star Paul George’s podcast, Podcast P, added a little credence to the report as well, sharing a previous discussion between George and point guard Tyrese Maxey concerning the jersey’s return.

In the clip, George asks Maxey when the jersey is coming back. He had good reason after Maxey held one with his name and number on the back during a presentation the team made to their star guard following his max contract extension last summer.

In response to those probing questions, Maxey simply said: “Listen, I don’t know the timeline of it. I think there is a high possibility that they will be back.”

As for George, he was hoping that the jersey would return.

“I think the black ones,” George said when asked what look he was most excited about. “That was like the most iconic. You think about Allen Iverson. Growing up in L.A. area watching Lakers vs. Sixers, you picture AI in that black jersey. So, for sure, that’s such an iconic jersey.”

Well, the timing would certainly be right for a return this season. Iverson has been more visible with the team in recent years and it wouldn’t be a surprise for that chapter in the franchise to be honored during its silver anniversary.

We’ll soon see if George gets his wish.