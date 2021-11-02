Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 113-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: This was a tough one, because Seth Curry had a team-high 23 points and Georges Niang added 21. But their Sixers teammate, Andre Drummond, gets the honor while starting in place of Joel Embiid (out for rest). Drummond finished with season highs of 14 points, seven assists and five steals to go along with 15 rebounds and one block. The center was a game-best plus 15.

Worst performance: Robert Covington was the invisible man, offensively. The Blazers power forward didn’t attempt a shot or score a point against his former team. He finished with three rebounds - all defensive - to go with one assist and a turnover in 19 minutes, 2 seconds.

Best defensive performance: Drummond also gets this award, beating out Matisse Thybulle (three steals, one block).

Worst statistic: The Hawks struggled from the foul line. They made just 11 of 18 free throws, for 61.1%.

» READ MORE: Andre Drummond, Georges Niang come up big vs. Portland as Sixers win without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris

Best statistic: The Sixers shared the ball. They scored 34 assists on 43 made baskets. Drummond, Tyrese Maxey (seven), Furkan Korkmaz (five), Seth Curry (five) and Georges Niang (five) all had at least five assists.

Best of the Best: This was a solid team win for the Sixers, even without their best players. While Embiid missed the game due to planned rest, Tobias Harris was unexpectedly placed in the NBA COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocol 40 minutes before the game. And Ben Simmons remains sidelined for personal reasons.