The 76ers received bad news right before Monday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Sixers forward Tobias Harris, who participated in his pregame warmup, was ruled out and entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Harris, who is vaccinated, came in close contact with someone who may have tested positive for COVID-19 and is awaiting a PCR test result that should come back Tuesday, according to a source.

A vaccinated player only has to take a test if they are symptomatic or were in close contact with someone who has tested positive. If Harris tests positive, he could be sidelined at least 10 days.

This comes after the team gave Joel Embiid the night off to rest. As a result, the Sixers are without two of their opening-day starters. Andre Drummond got the start in place of Embiid and Furkan Korkmaz started in Harris’ place.

Monday’s full starting lineup included Korkmaz, Drummond, Danny Green, Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey.