Jared Brownridge has toiled in the G League for almost a decade. What keeps him going? ‘I’m doing what I love’

For as long as he can remember, Jared Brownridge has dreamed of reaching the NBA.

Now in his seventh consecutive season in the NBA’s G League — all with the Sixers’ minor-league affiliate Delaware Blue Coats — that still remains a priority for the 29-year-old shooting guard.

“As a kid, one thing I always said was, ‘I want to be able to look up to my NBA jersey,’ ” Brownridge said during a recent sit-down. “So, of course, I want that to happen. ... But more than anything, the most important thing is to just be happy, enjoy and love what I’m doing, which is playing basketball, no matter where I’m at.

“It’s definitely been cool having a homestay in Delaware.”

Brownridge has experienced a unique journey.

The G League, which serves as the NBA’s official minor league, is typically a landing spot for developmental talent. Life in the G League can be tough, with constant roster turnover, exhausting travel between mid-major markets, and minimum salaries starting at $40,500.

“The G League is about, we like to say, it’s 1A and 1B: development and winning,“ said first-year Blue Coats coach Mike Longabardi. “We’ve had some guys move on to better opportunities. … That’s what it’s about. My thing is showing up and doing the job. I just want the guys to know from our entire staff we’re professionals and we’re going to handle this professionally.”

Brownridge, a 6-foot-3 sharpshooter from Aurora, Ill., has wholeheartedly embraced that approach, Longabardi said.

Brownridge’s father, Enos, recalled memories of when his son first fell in love with shooting a basketball. The elder Brownridge jokingly described how his son initially shot the ball with two hands and that it wasn’t until he was a teenager that he became obsessed with perfecting his form and shooting from beyond the arc.

For inspiration, Jared looked to his older sister, Lauren, and he modeled his game after Kobe Bryant.

“He grew up shooting the basketball,” Enos said in a phone interview. “We had multiple hoops all around the house, even the little hoops. So he tried shooting on his own for a while, even at 7, 8 years old. He tried it so much, he just got really good at it.”

Brownridge played collegiately in California at Santa Clara, where he was a three-time first team all-league selection in the West Coast Conference and stands second on the Broncos’ all-time scoring list, with 2,313 points. .

After graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism, Brownridge went undrafted in the 2017 NBA draft and played internationally to start his pro career.

Brownridge played one season in northern Italy for the Pallacanestro Mantovana Stings of the Serie A2 league. Although his time overseas was brief, Brownridge considered it life-changing.

“It’s just so different,” Brownridge explained. “That first year going to Italy, it opened up my eyes … the way things are done, the way people act, what people eat. I’ll be honest, the first couple months are a struggle, because you’re so used to living one way.

“You’re used to being around your people. You’re used to speaking your language. For you to step out of your element and be thrown into something straight after college and just expect to figure it out, it was pretty hard. That was the experience that got me ready for everything.”

Even the on-court pace in Italy was different for Brownridge. “The game there was about slowing down, being methodical. I’m so used to playing fast, that’s what we do in the States, and that’s what I wanted to do. But it was a great experience.”

Brownridge returned to the United States and, among multiple offers, signed in March 2018 with the team then known as the Delaware 87ers. During his first full season, he led the G League in three-pointers made with 187, besting current Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson, who finished with 157 with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Brownridge averaged double-digit points for four straight seasons — 2018-2022 — and helped the Blue Coats win a G League title in 2022. He ranks fourth in G League history for most career three-pointers made (558).

On Thursday, with the Blue Coats trailing the Grand Rapids Gold by one point with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Brownridge sank a three-point attempt from the left corner. His go-ahead basket helped push the Blue Coats to a 126-115 victory at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington. With a 13-6 record, the Blue Coats lead the league’s Eastern Conference.

“JB has been terrific,” Longabardi said. “He’s obviously the vet. He’s very professional. He’s one of only two players that have played in every game this year. You can just count on him. That’s the bottom line.

“He’s such a threat that our No. 1 priority is, I always tell our guys, find JB. As an opposing coach, when teams make threes, especially in transition, those are momentum changers.”

Longabardi spent the past two decades as an NBA assistant with the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, and Sixers. He has seen a lot of players.

“I had a chance to be around Ray Allen and coach him in Boston, and there are similarities between him and JB,” Longabardi said. “They’re both very diligent in their routine. Ray was more of a before-practice guy, getting his extra shots up, where JB is more of an after-practice guy. To me, it doesn’t matter, because it’s clear that he gets the work in.

“Both of them have consistently done that. You don’t become a good shooter by accident. You have to obviously put the time in, and [Brownridge] is very confident. We’re confident in him. It’s been a great match.”

Brownridge, who turns 30 in November, said he values his role as a veteran with a long G League tenure.

“It’s kind of like I’m the godfather in a sense,” he said with a chuckle. “But I’ve always wanted to embrace each and every guy that’s come through here. Seeing where all of them have gone, and knowing that I’m still connected with all of them.

“I’m trying to be a person here who can keep that structure, keep that glue together, that playoff-, championship-type DNA on this team. I’m trying to keep that competitive [spirit] moving forward, as I continue my journey to try to get my 10-day [contract], and get my chance in the NBA.”

Over the years, Brownridge has pondered whether he should play overseas or keep fighting for his NBA dream as part of the G League. Brownridge began a podcast in 2020 — originally titled JB & Co. and recently rebranded to Link with JB —

that focuses on “educating children, young professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs to keep working toward their dreams and desires through interviews with distinguished individuals.”

Some past guests include former Sixers guard Shake Milton, Nike designer Tinker Hatfield, three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh, and eight-time NBA All-Star Steve Nash, who also went to Santa Clara. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams and Golden State Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski made recent appearances.

While playing for the Blue Coats remains his top priority, Brownridge acknowledged that he has to think ahead.

“I’ve really started started leaning on my network,” Brownridge said. “The relationship with Steve came naturally. He’s somebody I keep in touch with. My episode with him was right around the the time he was the coach for the Brooklyn Nets, so he provided so much insight.

“I’ve thought about my [post-basketball career]. I’ve got no concrete answer yet. There are things in the corporate world that I’m interested in. Of course, broadcasting also is something I’ve always enjoyed. But also just knowing the game. … I could also see myself being in a front office. There’s many different avenues. Those are the main three that I’m looking at right now. We’ll see what ends up happening.”