The 76ers have a major height advantage against the Boston Celtics, and they capitalized on it Wednesday night in a 117-109 win at the Wells Fargo Center.
Boston simply had no answer for Joel Embiid, who had 42 points and attempted more free throws than the entire Celtics team (21-20).
In the offseason, the Celtics signed Tristan Thompson to help bolster their weakest position, center. The 6-foot-9 Thompson is a cagey veteran, but at he still has a decided height disadvantage when defending a 7-footer such as Embiid.
Boston also brings Daniel Theis off the bench. The 6-8 Theis, last year’s starting center, had a huge offensive game Wednesday with 23 points, but he, too, was no match in defending Embiid.
And even when the Celtics double- or triple-teamed Embiid, he made them pay. For instance, with the score tied at 105, the Celtics swarmed Embiid in the post. That left Danny Green wide open, and he sank a corner three.
“I loved how he played tonight because he kind of let it come to him. With 40, that is hard to do,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “Every time they double-teamed him, he made the pass. Every time they didn’t, he attacked.”
The Sixers were swept in four games in their opening playoff round last season by the Celtics, and even then, Boston had no answer for Embiid. He averaged 30 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots.
Of course, the Sixers were without Ben Simmons in the playoffs and this year’s team is much deeper. Plus, Tobias Harris, who had 22 points, is playing at a high level to complement the scoring of Embiid.
Still, Embiid, now averaging 26.3 points and 11.3 rebounds, is taking his game to another level.
“For sure, he is MVP-caliber,” Harris said. “Night after night, he controls the game, controls the paint. More than anything, defensively he is just a force for us.”
On Wednesday, Embiid outmatched two smaller defenders in Thompson and Theis, although Embiid didn’t see it that way.
“It’s not about size. They have two pretty good big men. It’s just that I did a better job through the double and triple teams that they sent,” Embiid said.
Of course, this remains among the top rivalries in sports, and Marcus Smart, who scored 25 points, added some spice by suggesting that Embiid used some acting ability to draw fouls.
“It’s tough, especially when we got our hands up a lot of times and he flails and gets the call and then down the other end we got our guys attacking the rim getting a lot of contact and we are not getting the whistle,” Smart said. “It’s tough to play like that.”
Embiid, obviously didn’t agree.
“Marcus Smart said I flail a lot. Come on,” Embiid said. “I am sure he knows himself and he knows his game true; he does a lot of that. And I don’t think I do.”
The fact is, the Celtics had no other choice but to foul Embiid when he got the ball in the post.
What has made him so dominant is his diverse offensive game. Of his 12 field goals, he made one three-pointer, four layups, one jump hook from five feet, and six jumpers, ranging from 11 to 21 feet.
“He is going to score some, but 42 is too much,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “It is going to be hard to win a game when the best player on the other team gets 42 points.”
Stevens, like Rivers, was impressed by Embiid’s all-around game.
“I thought he not only scored points, but handled the double pretty well and a couple of occasions it led to three-pointers,” Stevens said. “He had a huge impact on the game and was terrific tonight, and we will look at the film and see where we can improve.”
The Celtics won’t have to wait long. The teams will meet again Friday at the Wells Fargo Center.