ORLANDO, Fla. — Braxton Key became the second Delaware Blue Coats player to join the 76ers via a 10-day contract as part of the NBA roster hardship allowance created to combat COVID-19 stoppages.

Key joined the team here in Florida and signed his deal Wednesday morning ahead of that night’s game against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. Key, a 6-foot-8 forward, is averaging 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in 15 games with the Blue Coats. He’ll wear No. 17.

The Sixers signed former St. Joseph’s University and George Washington standout Charlie Brown Jr. to a 10-day deal on Monday.

Last month, The National Basketball Players Association and NBA agreed to have additional replacement players for teams dealing with players in protocols. The rule will remain in place through Jan. 19.

Teams are allowed to sign replacement players for each positive COVID-19 case on their roster. However, teams have to sign at least one replacement player if they have two positive tests. They must sign at least two if they have three positives and at least three if they have four and so on.

In all, the Sixers could have seven players and three coaches miss the Magic game. Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey, swingman Matisse Thybulle, post player Paul Reed and guard Jaden Springer are sidelined while in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, two-way player Myles Powell could clear protocols in time for Wednesday’s game.

Guard Shake Milton is sidelined with a back contusion. Ben Simmons, who wants to be traded, has yet to play this season because he remains mentally unfit to compete for the Sixers.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers and assistant coaches Brian Adams and Sam Cassell are also in protocols.

