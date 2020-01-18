“The fact that I coached him and coached against him and now he is my general manager, we talk all the time,” said Brown, who coached Brand in the 2015-2016 season, his final one in the NBA and second stint with the Sixers. “It is a very easy conversation and a truthful one. So this thing you are talking about is all part of it. Day-to-day stuff. Trade deadline, all that. It is all part of it. It is just a relationship that I personally value very much and I respect him very much for the job he is doing.”