According to three sources in the professional sports industry, Embiid and Rubin had become very close, sometimes jetting around the country for junkets and retreats, occasionally with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Meek Mill, with whom Kraft and Rubin are pursuing criminal justice reform. Several Sixers cast Rubin as a counselor and confidant for Embiid, who is an emotional, passionate, 25-year-old who will have earned more than $70 million by May — a rich, entitled, young man whose psyche can be as fragile as his body has proven to be.