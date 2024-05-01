Sixers extend ‘Bricken 4 Chicken’ promo to the full game for the rest of playoff run

Before Tyrese Maxey’s magical seven points in 17 seconds in Game 5, it was the Sixers’ “Bricken 4 Chicken” promotion that helped save the team’s season in their Play-In Tournament win over the Heat. The Sixers are hoping to recreate that magic again.

For the Sixers’ pivotal Game 6 against the Knicks and all home games the rest of the way — should they advance — the “Bricken 4 Chicken” promo will run throughout the entire game, not just the second half. So, if a Knicks player misses two consecutive free throws at any point in the game, Sixers fans can claim a free five-piece chicken nuggets from the Chick-fil-A app before 10:30 a.m. the next day (with three days to redeem it at a local participating restaurant). If it happens twice, they get a free eight-piece, and if it happens three times, it’s a 12-piece.

In the Play-In against Miami, the Sixers were down 11 points in the third quarter before two missed Caleb Martin free throws sparked the crowd — and the team. After that, the Sixers went on an 8-0 run to cut it to a one-possession game. And thanks to some late-game heroics from Nico Batum, they were able to complete the comeback, earning the seven-seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and a first-round matchup against the Knicks.

This series, Sixers fans already secured free chicken once, when Josh Hart missed two free throws late in the fourth quarter of Game 4. And now that Mitchell Robinson is back from injury — he’s shooting just 37.5% from the line in the playoffs and shot 40.9% during the regular season — the Sixers are hoping to give away even more nuggets in Game 6.

According to the Sixers’ Nugget Counter, 859,928 free nuggets have been distributed thanks to this promotion. If the Sixers win on Thursday and manage to get free chicken? That number’s about to get much higher.

