Sixers broadcaster Kate Scott is one of the voices of Madden NFL 25. Here’s how she found the time to do it.

As the Madden NFL 25 video game is made available to the public on Friday, you might hear a familiar voice on one of two new broadcast teams. Sixers TV play-by-play broadcaster Kate Scott joins Brock Huard, a college football analyst for Fox Sports and former NFL quarterback, to form one of the newest broadcast team options in the EA Sports game.

Scott had kept the secret for more than two years leading up to the official unveiling earlier this summer. Just like she had to audition for her Sixers gig with NBC Sports Philadelphia, Scott was required to audition for the role with EA Sports. The video game maker was looking to bring fresh voices outside of Charles Davis and Brandon Gaudin, who have been the primary broadcast duo for the franchise since 2017.

But with her busy broadcast schedule and the NBA season just beginning to ramp up near the end of 2022, Scott did all of her voice recordings from the comfort of her home in the Philly suburbs.

EA Sports officials “have told me many times they weren’t looking to hire a woman — I auditioned against a lot of guys, but they obviously liked what they heard in that audition,” Scott told The Inquirer this summer. “My first recording session was in December of 2022. … Usually two to three sessions a week, two to three hours a session. EA flew out after I got the gig and built a little phone booth, studio recording area in my basement, and they did the same for Brock.”

Juggling broadcasting duties

The opportunity came at an extremely busy eight-month period for Scott. In addition to calling Sixers games, she called games during the 2023 women’s World Cup and earned an opportunity to call Seattle Seahawks games during the 2023 NFL preseason. She said doing voice recordings for the Madden game helped her excel in Seahawks preseason gig. Seattle brought her back again for this preseason.

“The Seahawks opportunity was amazing; everyone at Madden was really excited about it, and I was quietly, behind the scenes, able to tell the Seahawks folks that I was working on it, so it was just incredible synergy there, especially since the broadcast ties to the Seahawks, too,” she said.

By mid-June of this year, Scott had logged more than 150 hours of broadcast commentary for the game, and an average session could include reading 1,300 lines. The EA Madden team, based out of Orlando, assigned a producer, editor, and scriptwriter on the Zoom calls, sometimes with Scott and Huard, other times with just Scott, since she’s the main play-by-play person on their team. The sessions typically focused on repetitive actions for nearly every player in the game.

“There’s nothing to see in these recording sessions. It is all off scripts, which is one of the first challenges,” Scott explained. “I obviously can’t do touchdown calls for three hours, or my voice will be shot after 20 minutes. So in every session, we bounce around quite a bit. We will maybe do 15 minutes of touchdown calls and then we’ll do a half an hour of mid-run handoffs, which is me saying every single running back in the NFL’s name and the way they may be running: [Saquon] Barkley running right, Barkley running left. Barkley up the middle. Barkley over right guard. Barkley over left guard.”

Scott’s voice is her “moneymaker.” Keeping her vocal instrument at peak condition has been an emphasis for her over the last couple of years, between the World Cup, Sixers, NWSL, and Seahawks games. She has cut dairy from her diet, drinks plenty of tea and honey to keep her nasal passages open, and credits her audio producer, Tommie Hicks, for helping keep her voice in top shape.

During a media event this summer to showcase some features of the newest game that has San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey as its cover athlete, she said EA Sports employees showed appreciation for her hard work and dedication.

“It was incredibly cool for them to come to me and say, ‘We were excited when we selected you, we were hopeful for what it might turn out to be,’” she said. “‘We have all been blown away by what you’ve given us, and we are so excited for how we hope that this will impact the Madden franchise, but also other games.’

“Another one of the executives came over to me and reflected some similar things, and just said, ‘We are so incredibly excited. You have worked your [butt] off for the past two years, and we love to play the game over the last number of months. And I was playing it once, and my wife walked into the room and she heard your voice, and she started crying because she said she never thought that there would be a woman in this game.’”

Scott added: “This isn’t what I set out to do with the Sixers, with [Madden] or with the Seahawks. I’m doing this because I love it. It is so incredible that this sports nut, who never saw any of this being a possibility when I was a little girl playing old-school Madden back in Clovis, Calif., is now going to be a part of the game.”