Sixers broadcaster Kate Scott is one of four new broadcast voices on Madden NFL 25

EA Sports introduced two additional broadcast teams in Madden NFL 25 on Friday, including Sixers TV play-by-play broadcaster Kate Scott paired with Brock Huard, a college football analyst for Fox Sports and former NFL quarterback.

The other broadcast team will be longtime TV broadcaster Mike Tirico, who’s with NBC sports, and Fox NFL color commentator Greg Olsen. Charles Davis and Brandon Gaudin have been the primary broadcast duo for the Madden franchise since 2017.

Madden NFL 25 will be released to the general audience on Aug. 16.

Scott, who joined NBC Sports Philadelphia in 2021, became the first woman to handle play-by-play duties for the Seahawks during last year’s NFL preseason. She has also called games during the 2023 Women’s World Cup, 2021 Copa América and Gold Cups, and previously served as the Pac 12 play-by-play broadcaster for several college sports, including football, from 2015-2021.

In an interview with Gaming Trend on YouTube, Scott revealed she’s been recording for the game since 2022.

“Having to keep this secret has been wild,” Scott said. “So many times, people were like ‘hey Kate, you’re not calling a Sixers game tonight,’ and I would say, that’s true, but I have this other job that I can’t tell you about that’s going to take the next few hours.”

Scott added: “It’s been such an incredible journey, because calling the games, and then getting to play the game is the cherry on top, all the work that we do is in the research and the prep.”

