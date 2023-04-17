P.J. Tucker wants more from Sixers’ defense in Game 2 and beyond: ‘We’ve got to be better, period’

P.J. Tucker’s playoff impact arrived instantly in the 76ers’ Game 1 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, totaling five offensive rebounds, five steals, two assists and two three-pointers made.

Yet it’s unsurprising that the 37-year-old forward could still candidly critique his team’s blowout win. Also unsurprisingly, Tucker focused on defensive shortcomings. The Sixers allowed the Nets to shoot 55.7% from the floor while Mikal Bridges went off for 23 first-half points, before he was eventually stifled following the break. The Sixers’ most impactful defensive work came by forcing 20 turnovers, which they converted into 31 points.

”We’re going to have to play a lot better defense to win the way we want to win, and that’s just being honest,” Tucker said following Monday’s shootaround leading into Game 2. “We play really hard. I feel like we try to cover for each other … Communication’s got to be better. But we’ve got to be better, period, on defense.”

» READ MORE: Sixers look to correct minor mistakes in Game 2 against Brooklyn Nets

Advertisement

The Sixers finished the regular season ranked eighth in the NBA in defensive efficiency (112.7 points allowed per 100 possessions), but that number fluctuated at times throughout the season. And Tucker understands the defense required to make a deep playoff run, after winning the 2021 title with the Milwaukee Bucks and advancing to the conference finals last season with the Miami Heat and in 2018 with the Houston Rockets.

Still, Tucker said he gets life from being around the Sixers’ “big-eyed” younger players, such as first-time playoff participant Jalen McDaniels. Tucker said he tries not to “overcoach” those players, but emphasizes remembering game-by-game adjustments once they are in the middle of the action.

”Not making the same mistake twice,” Tucker said. “It’s like being ready for the adjustment, seeing it and knowing what we’ve got to do to counteract it and how we’re going to attack it. I think that’s the biggest thing. Every game’s different. You can’t think about the last game and what happened. That’s over.

”It’s a whole new game. You have to treat it that way and go out and do the same things to just try to get better.”