Former Sixer Norvel Pelle, playing his first game for the Nets, will blocks shots, as he did with three against the Sixers, but he commits himself easily and fouls a lot. He fouled out in just over 17 minutes. The Nets will have to look to acquire a frontcourt defensive player before the March 25 trade deadline, because this is a deficiency that teams, including the Sixers, will continue to exploit.