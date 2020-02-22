As mentioned, the Bucks won 112-101 in Milwaukee on Feb. 6. That avenged a 121-109 Christmas Day loss in Philadelphia. In the win over the Sixers, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and a season-high 20 rebounds. He also had six assists. Tobias Harris had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Sixers. Milwaukee broke open a close game by going on a 14-0 third-quarter run. The Bucks led 86-74 entering the fourth quarter, one in which the Sixers would get to within five points at the midway point, but no closer.