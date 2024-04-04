Buddy Hield is eager to mesh with Joel Embiid in the Sixers’ two-man game

MIAMI — It’s lights, cameras, action time for Buddy Hield and the 76ers.

The team acquired the sharpshooter from the Indiana Pacers in a three-team trade on Feb. 8 to provide spacing for Joel Embiid. The Sixers got him to utilize the dribble-handoff two-man game similar to what Embiid played with JJ Redick and Seth Curry.

Now with Embiid back from left knee surgery, we’ll finally see how their pairing works during the final stretch of the season. And Hield is eager to showcase what he can do.

This is the first time Hield has a teammate of Embiid’s stature, and he understands the opportunities that creates for him.

“I just think he does provide open looks,” the eighth-year veteran said before the shootaround for Thursday night’s game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. “He’s just so good in the short roll, and his big body, and he’s always [being double-teamed, so] teams overlook guys and you just have to be ready for the catch-and-shoot.”

Hield had seven points on 2-for-6 shooting Tuesday in Embiid’s first game back, a 109-105 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He attempted two three-pointers, making one. The hope is he’ll have a better shooting performance against the Heat along with the following five regular-season games.

“Even when guys get rolling, you see two guys trapping [Embiid] every time down the court, always two guys,” Hield said. “So it’s moving the ball, and when the time comes to shoot the ball, shoot the ball and try to get a nice open look.”

There were lofty expectations for the swingman when the Sixers acquired him.

Hield, a career 40.1% three-point shooter, was acquired to provide the consistent sharpshooting the Sixers lost when they traded Curry to the Brooklyn Nets two seasons ago.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder averaged 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 52 games with 28 starts this season with the Pacers. He shot 38.4% on three-pointers.

“Look, with Joel and Tyrese [Maxey], he puts the fear of God in other teams,” Sixers president Daryl Morey said of Hield following the trade. “The shots are coming; they’re coming in transition, they’re coming deep, they’re coming off actions. You need to pay a lot of attention to Buddy Hield on the court … and that’s super valuable with Joel and Tyrese in opening up things for them.”

In his first 26 games — including 14 starts — as a Sixer, Hield averaged 12.6 points and shot 39.5% on threes. But last month’s two-game road series against the New York Knicks best illustrates his hot-and-cold Sixers tenure.

He had 16 points while making 4 of 6 three-pointers in a 79-73 victory on March 10. Then two days later, Hield made just 1 of 7 three-pointers while scoring nine points in a 106-79 loss.

But defenders tried to push him off his spot during his first 25 games with the team. That shouldn’t happen while playing with Embiid in the two-man game.

“I’ve been watching film of Embiid with guys like JJ and Seth and all of the guys that played with him,” Hield said. “When he gets situated and gets his confidence, gets his legs, [the Sixers] are going to get the ball rolling.”