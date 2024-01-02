Sixers’ Robert Covington, Furkan Korkmaz will sit out game against Bulls

Robert Covington (knee swelling) and Furkan Korkmaz (illness) have been ruled out for the 76ers’ game against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

Starting guard De’Anthony Melton (back soreness) was already scheduled to miss the game, though reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid is slated to return from a four-game absence with a sprained ankle.

Covington entered Tuesday leading the NBA in deflections per 36 minutes (6.5), and has averaged 4.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 26 games in his return to the Sixers after being acquired in the James Harden trade. Korkmaz has played in 21 games but has not been a regular member of the Sixers’ rotation this season.

As reinforcements, two-way players Terquavion Smith, Ricky Council IV, and Kenneth Lofton Jr. were all in Philly and available to play Tuesday night.

The Sixers (22-10) enter the game in third place in the Eastern Conference. They are 0-2 against the Bulls, including a loss in Chicago on Saturday, the second night of a back-to-back to complete their four-game road trip.