Former Sixer Cameron Payne arrested for allegedly providing police with false report

Cameron Payne, a free agent who played for the 76ers this season, was arrested in Scottsdale, Ariz., early Friday morning for allegedly giving police a false report, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported that, according to the Scottsdale Police Department, officers were called to investigate a disturbance in the area around 2:44 a.m. Friday and came into contact with Payne and another person. Payne was then arrested on the scene, and booked on one count of refusal to provide a truthful name and one count of false report to law enforcement. He was released from custody shortly after, TMZ reported.

The Sixers declined comment through a team spokesperson.

Payne, a veteran guard, was acquired by the Sixers in a trade-deadline deal with the Milwaukee Bucks in February and averaged 9.3 points and 3.1 assists in 31 regular-season games. He played for the Phoenix Suns from 2020-23 and, as of this spring, still had a home in the area.