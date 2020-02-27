CLEVELAND — Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 108-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Best performance: This goes to Cavs guard Collin Sexton for torching the Sixers for a game-high 28 points. The second-year player made 9 of 16 shots and hit 8 of 9 free throws. Sexton also graded out with a game-high plus 18.
Worst performance: This was a tough one, but I ultimately gave it to Cedi Osman. The Cavs small forward finished with five points on 1-for-2 shooting. He also had three turnovers and four personal fouls while dishing out one assist.
Best defensive performance: This might sound crazy, but I’m giving it to Kyle O’Quinn. Yeah, yeah, I know the Sixers lost by 14 points. It wasn’t because of O’Quinn. He finished with a game-high four blocks to go with six points on 2-for-5 shooting in 11 minutes, 54 seconds.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ foul shooting. They made just 9 of 14 foul shots for 64.3%.
Best statistic: I’m giving this to Matthew Dellavedova’s shooting. He made all five of his shots en route to scoring 12 points.
Worst situation: This has to go to Joel Embiid playing just 7 minutes, 37 seconds due to spraining his left shoulder. The Sixers center was two days removed from scoring a career-high 49 against the Atlanta Hawks.
Worst of the worst: The Sixers suffering their seventh straight road loss and 13th in 15 games. They are 9-21 away from home.