Simmons was on the attack from the jump. Late in the first quarter, he dribbled into the lane, came to a strong jump stop, and attacked the rim despite the presence of two Celtics defenders. His initial shot bounced high off the back of the rim, but Simmons grabbed it on its way back down and flushed it through with a two-handed dunk. The next possession, he earned a trip to the line with an aggressive drive and sank both free throws. But Simmons might have been at his best late in the third quarter, when he apparently realized that he was the only player on the court who’d showed up with some semblance of an idea of how to win a basketball game.