Game 2, best-of-seven Eastern Conference first round.
When: Wednesday 6:30 p.m., The Field House, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Kissimmee, Fla.
Television: TNT/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.
Series recap: Celtics lead 1-0. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 61 points in Boston’s 109-101 win in Game 1.
Coaches: Sixers, Brett Brown (7th season, playoff record 12-11); Celtics, Brad Stevens (7th season, playoff record 28-29).
SIXERS
(Playoff stats)
G: Shake Milton, 6-5, 13.0 ppg, 3.0 apg
G: Josh Richardson, 6-5, 18.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.0 apg
C: Joel Embiid, 7-0, 26.0 ppg, 16 rpb, 1.0 apg, 1.0 bpg
F: Al Horford, 6-9, 6.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 6.0 apg
F: Tobias Harris, 6-8, 15.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 8.0 apg
CELTICS
G: Kemba Walker, 6-0, 19.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 5.0 apg
G: Marcus Smart, 6-3, 2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 1.0 apg
C: Daniel Theis, 6-8, 9.0 ppg, 3.0 rpb, 3.0 apg
F: Jayson Tatum, 6-8, 32.0 ppg, 13.0 rpg, 1.0 apg
F: Jaylen Brown, 6-6, 29.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.0 apg
Injury update: Sixers, Ben Simmons, out (left knee surgery); Glenn Robinson III, out (oblique muscle strain). Celtics, Gordon Hayward, out (Grade III right ankle sprain); Jaylen Brown, probable (right thigh contusion)
Up next: Game 3, Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Quotable: “As far as me and Joel, we are two competitors. Going in, you know (that) and I don’t expect anything less. He is a great player, one of the greatest players in this league and we don’t expect anything less from him. You know things are going to get chippy and it is part of the game.” Celtics guard Marcus Smart on his sometimes, contentious relationship with Embiid.