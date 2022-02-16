The Philly boos came out when Shake Milton lost the ball on a second-quarter turnover.

The reaction shifted to an exasperated groan when Jaylen Brown hit a three-pointer that pushed the Boston Celtics’ lead to 24 with less than seven minutes to play before halftime.

Then those fans chanted their displeasure at the officials when Joel Embiid was called for a foul at the 5:15 mark of that period.

And that was before things turned even uglier in the second half.

A disastrous on-court performance put a damper on what began as a celebratory day for the 76ers, who officially welcomed superstar James Harden and veteran big man Paul Millsap to the team before getting drubbed 135-87 by the Celtics hours later at the Wells Fargo Center.

It was by far the Sixers’ most lopsided loss of the season. They trailed by as many as 51 points and shot just 28.8% from the floor.

The Sixers’ fanfare from the afternoon initially continued into the pregame festivities, when Harden stepped to midcourt to ring the bell. He also spent the game sitting on the Sixers’ bench, cheering teammates on while wearing a red get-up that resembled a coat with the sleeves cut off. He will not play until after the All-Star break while continuing to rehab a hamstring injury that kept him out of his final three games with the Nets before last week’s blockbuster trade.

Though Harden’s presence represented what’s to come for the Sixers during the regular season’s home stretch, Tuesday’s loss was a stinger. It was the rival Celtics’ ninth win in a row and 12th victory in their last 13 games to rise to sixth in the Eastern Conference standings and make them a possible Sixers playoff opponent.

It does not get much easier for the Sixers (34-23), whose final game before the All-Star break is Thursday at the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Make or miss league

A quick scan of the box score illustrated why this game got so lopsided, so quickly.

At the end of the night, the Celtics had made more three-pointers (25) than the Sixers had made field goals (23).

Boston drained 11 of its first 15 three-pointers and finished 25-of-45 from deep, including Jaylen Brown’s make right before the first-half buzzer to push Boston’s advantage to 69-42. The Celtics also scored 20 points in transition (14 in the first half).

The Sixers, meanwhile, made just 8 of their 32 shots from beyond the arc. The only time they gained any sort of offensive traction was a 10-0 run that cut Boston’s lead to 58-41 on an Embiid jumper with less than three minutes to play. But the Celtics answered with an 11-1 spurt to take their comfortable advantage into the locker room.

Embiid’s rare off night

The lopsided score meant a shorter-than-average night for Embiid, who finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists. It was the first time the NBA’s leading scorer entering Tuesday failed to reach 20 points since a Dec. 15 home loss to Miami, a streak of 26 consecutive games played.

Embiid, like his team, struggled from the floor (3-of-9). Thirteen of his points came off of 16 free-throw attempts, including an 11-of-14 mark in the first half.

Perhaps impacting Embiid’s shot-making is the hand/arm injury that he has been nursing for several days. He grabbed his taped-up arm multiple times after shooting free throws.

He missed his first four shots, but collected four rebounds and four assists in the first quarter alone. His first field goal came on a pull-up jumper with less than six minutes to play in the second period, and followed that up with a thunderous one-handed dunk.

The only other Sixer who finished in double figures was Tyrese Maxey, who scored 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Millsap’s debut

Rare cheers emerged from the home crowd when Millsap entered the game for the first time as a Sixer at the start of the fourth quarter. He finished with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting, three rebounds and one assist in nine minutes, playing alongside second-year big man Paul Reed and rookie center Charles Bassey.

Millsap pulled down a rebound and hit a three-pointer on his first possession, and later hit another shot from beyond the arc.

Before the game, coach Doc Rivers said he anticipated playing Millsap to “see how it goes.” But the coach also acknowledged “honestly, if he’s out there, we are literally figuring out what we’re going to do right in front of you, and I can’t tell you what that is.”

Perhaps that’s why Reed, who has been the backup center since Andre Drummond departed as part of the trade, stayed in that role while Embiid rested in the first half. Reed scored two points on an athletic dunk off a nifty bounce pass from Milton late in the first quarter, and added two rebounds in the six-minute stint. He played another 10 minutes in the second half, recording two more rebounds during that stretch.

Bassey also got seven late minutes at center with the game out of reach.