Joel Embiid, James Harden will sit out Sixers’ preseason matchup with Boston Celtics

Joel Embiid and James Harden will miss Wednesday’s 76ers’ preseason game against the Boston Celtics.

Furkan Korkmaz (leg strain) will also remain out Wednesday, while De’Anthony Melton will return from an adductor injury. Neither Embiid nor Harden are injured. Sitting out preseason games is common for heavy-usage stars.

Embiid and Harden participated in Wednesday’s shootaround, though Harden was not on the floor during the media viewing period at the end of the workout. Embiid went through individual work with personal trainer Drew Hanlen even after his teammates left the floor.

Harden continues to seek a trade but has been with the Sixers’ since their second training-camp practice in Fort Collins, Colo., last Wednesday.