Sixers vs. Celtics: Boston should be up 3-0, Philly’s defensive shortcomings and Harden’s woes

The Boston Celtics should be up 3-0.

The 76ers’ wing defense is terrible.

And James Harden is struggling mightily.

Those were three takeaways from Friday from the Celtics’ 114-102 Game 3 victory in the Eastern Conference semifinal at the Wells Fargo Center.

Celtics’ domination

Boston should be closing in on a sweep. It’s apparent the Celtics are the superior team. The only reason they’re not up 3-0 in this series is because of a lack of in-game adjustments by Celtics coach Joe Mazzullo, which allowed Harden’s late three-pointer in Game 1.

The point guard did whatever he wanted in that game, scoring 45 points to tie a playoff career high.

The Sixers kept hunting switches to ensure Harden was guarded by Celtics center Al Horford. And that same approach led to the final shot, when Harden drained a three-pointer that gave Philly a 117-115 advantage with 8.4 seconds left.

The Celtics made the necessary adjustments in Games 2 and 3, winning those matchups by 34 and 12 points, respectively. And Harden hasn’t been close to the same player.

Perimeter defensive woes

De’Anthony Melton and P.J. Tucker provided defensive spark on the perimeter for the Sixers. Georges Niang was active and did a solid job of keeping players in front of him.

But the other Sixers kept getting torched on the perimeter. For the second consecutive game, Boston loved placing Harden on an island to expose him on defense. Tyrese Maxey had two blocks, but got torched on a couple of possessions. And Tobias Harris was in foul trouble and had his hands full with Jaylen Brown.

Jalen McDaniels had a few struggles, but he was OK overall. Like in Game 2, the Sixers could have used Matisse Thybulle, who they shipped to the Portland Trail Blazers at the trade deadline.

The Sixers must shore some things up if they expect to win this series.

Harden’s struggles.

There’s a pattern developing with Harden.

He had eight days off before the start of the Sixers’ first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. Well rested, Harden scored 23 points while making 7 of 13 three-pointers. But he averaged 15.3 points on 32.6% shooting the final three games of the series. In the four games, Harden made only 9 of 34 two-point shots.

Then, he had eight days off between the first-round series and the second round series with Boston. He finished with 45 points while making 17 of 30 shots, including 7 of 15 on three-pointers in Game 1. Since then, Harden averaged 13 points while making a combined 5 of 28 shots.. He did have 11 assists in Game 3, but he’s having a tough time shooting the ball.

Best and worst awards

Best performance: This goes to Jayson Tatum one game after posting the worst performance. The Celtics forward finished with team highs of 27 points and two rebounds to go with two steals and one block. Ten of his points came in the fourth quarter on 3 of 4 shooting.

Worst performance: Harden gets this for the second consecutive game.

Best defensive player: This goes to Robert Williams III. The Celtics reserve center blocked three shots and altered many more in 16 minutes, 04 seconds of action.

Worst statistic: This goes to Joel Embiid’s record against Boston in the postseason dropping to 1-10.

Best statistic: I have to give this to Horford for making 5 of 7 three-pointers.

Best of the best: This goes to Embiid being presented his MVP trophy before the game.

Worst of the worst: Casey Patten gets this for throwing a t-shirt at the referees before halftime. The Sixers fan’s actions were caught on video and he admitted to doing it, a source said.