For Joel Embiid and the Sixers, Game 7 against Boston Celtics will be another defining moment

In many ways, the defining moments of Joel Embiid’s career came after Game 7 losses. In those instances, Embiid cried in a Scotiabank Arena tunnel in 2019 and sent a heartfelt apology to 76ers fans in 2021.

Both were Eastern Conference semifinals defeats, after which the Sixers center provided the impression that he would perform better, if given the opportunity.

His opportunity comes at 3:30 p.m. Sunday when the Sixers face the Boston Celtics in a winner-take-all Game 7 at TD Garden.

The Sixers were 25-16 on the road, tying the Celtics and Sacramento Kings for a second in the league en route to a 54-win season, which was their best since going 56-26 during the 2000-2001 campaign. And they’re 2-1 on the road this series.

Yet the Sixers blew a golden opportunity to close out the series Thursday with a 95-86 Game 6 loss at the Wells Fargo Center.

This series, which is knotted at 3-3, has defied the notion of home-court advantage. Both teams posted two of their three victories on the opponents’ home floor. The Sixers are confident the trend will continue in their biggest game of the season.

“I wouldn’t want to go to Game 7 in Boston with any other group,” Tyrese Maxey said. “I know we’re going to rally. We’ve rallied all year long on the road. We’ve got a tough group. We’ve got a very, very tough group. It’s going to be huge for us.

“It’s going to be one game. One game. We’re not worried about the future or the past. It’s one game in the present.”

This contest will be another defining moment for Embiid and the Sixers.

Four of the newly minted MVP’s first five postseason experiences ended with second-round exits. The other was a 2020 sweep at the hand of the Celtics.

Now, they’re one win away from taking a second-round series for just the second time in the franchise’s last 13 appearances, dating back to 1986. They beat the Toronto Raptors in seven games in 2001 before finishing as NBA Finals runners-up.

The franchise is 6-11 all-time in Game 7s. They’ve lost their last three. However, they’re 1-9 in road Game 7s. The Sixers lost their last three road Game 7s, with their most recent coming in 2019, when Kawhi Leonard’s 15-foot fadeaway jumper at the buzzer lifted the Raptors to a 92-90 victory.

Embiid began crying on the court after the first buzzer-beater in a Game 7 in league history. He had to be consoled by former Raptors center Marc Gasol. Then he was seen crying in the tunnel.

“I don’t know, Game 7, losing the game that way,” Embiid said following that game. “Last shot after a hard-fought game. I feel like we had a chance. A lot of things go through your mind and it [stinks]. … I can’t explain it. It just [stinks].”

Embiid had hoped to experience a different feeling when the Sixers hosted the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the 2021 conference semifinal. Instead the 103-96 loss added to a list of disappointments.

It was a bad loss. One that stung worse than the Raptors loss because the Sixers, as the top seed, were expected to advance to the conference finals.

“It sucks to come up short once again,” Embiid, the only Sixer who wasn’t booed, said after that loss. “There’s a lot of stuff that happened. You know, it just felt like this was going to be our year. But whether it was COVID and injuries and stuff, it just sucks.”

Ben Simmons was blamed for this loss. The point guard refused to play another game in a Sixers uniform and forced a trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

Meanwhile, Embiid was celebrated for averaging 30.4 points and 12.7 rebounds in the series while playing with a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. Embiid led the Sixers with 31 points and 11 rebounds in Game 7, but he also produced a game-worst eight turnovers.

Shortly after that loss, he apologized to the fan via social media.

Embiid wrote: “PHILLY I LOVE YOU

Sorry to disappoint you again Just know that I gave everything I had knowing the circumstances. If there’s one thing I’ve learned being here, it’s the TOUGHNESS this city has and that’s why I played with a torn meniscus. THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT ALL YEAR LONG!!”

Now, he’s back in the same predicament. And like any Game 7, there’s a lot at stake for the Sixers on Sunday. They know that anything short of reaching the conference finals would be considered a failure.

It doesn’t matter that Embiid was named MVP and first-team All-NBA. Nor does it matter that Embiid finished with his second straight scoring title, or that James Haden led the league in assists. Those things would be nothing more than a footnote if the Sixers lose.

This season would be remembered for the Sixers blowing a huge opportunity to close out the series in Game 6 before being eliminated in Boston. The list of critics who want Sixers coach Doc Rivers fired would will grow. A portion of the fanbase might not care if Harden opted out of the final year of his deal to sign with the Houston Rockets. The Tobias Harris era could also be a casualty. And the team has to make decisions on several other players in the final year of their deals.

“But it’s going to be fun. Game 7 ... that’s why you play, for these types of games,” Embiid said after finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in Game 6. “Tonight was pretty tough, but we know how much better we could have been. ... We’ve got to respond, and gotta go win.”

Will he feel that pain, again? How about issuing another apology? Or will he and the Sixers finally get over the hump?