BOSTON — The 76ers just didn’t have enough.

Tuesday’s season opener against the Boston Celtics was the first of many early-season barometers for the Sixers. Their 126-117 loss at TD Garden could be an indication that, even after offseason upgrades, they still aren’t deep enough to contend for a title.

It also showed that they still commit too many turnovers. The Sixers (0-1) committed 14 turnovers on a night when James Harden, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris combined to score 100 of their team’s points. But outside of the Sixers’ Big Four, the team combined to produce 17 points on 7-for-18 shooting (38.8%).

Harden finished with a team-high 35 points, the most he’s scored in a Sixers uniform. Embiid had 26 points and 15 rebounds, while Maxey added 21 points. Harris put up 18 points. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both scored 35 points to pace the Celtics (1-0).

Boston honored late Celtics great Bill Russell on a night that marked the first of two Bill Russell Tribute Nights. Russell, a Hall of Famer and 11-time NBA champion, passed away on July 31.

The team unveiled their special Bill Russell tribute 2022-23 City Edition uniforms after a 15-minute pregame ceremony that featured a video tribute, a speech from Jaylen Brown, a spoken word, and a song. Then there were more video tributes during breaks in game action.

Harden of Old?

It’s still up for debate if Harden has regained his explosion. But the Sixers point guard is definitely over the left hamstring tightness that hampered him last season.

He kept torching Marcus Smart, the reigning defensive player of the year, and any other Celtic assigned to guard him.

Harden made 9 of 14 shots, including 5 of 9 three-pointers, and all 12 of his foul shots along with a game-high eight assists and eight rebounds in 38 minutes. He scored 16 of his points while playing the entire first quarter.

Harden’s highlight was a first-half step-back three-pointer on Smart.

Smart, Embiid tussle

What’s a Sixers vs. Celtics game without Smart and Embiid getting into something? Early in the second half, Smart fouled Embiid on a post-up, knocking the two players to the floor. Then the Celtic guard received a technical foul for grabbing Embiid. Brown and Embiid then had words while Embiid was on the floor. The players had to be separated.

That marked at least the fifth time Embiid fell to the court on Tuesday.

Going 10-deep in first quarter

After being the third center in the preseason, Montrezl Harrell was the first player off the Sixers’ bench. The 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year subbed in for Embiid with 5 minutes, 10 seconds left in the first quarter.

The first three Sixers off the bench were all new additions. De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. came in for P.J. Tucker and Tyrese Maxey at the 3:39 mark of the quarter. Returnees Georges Niang and Matisse Thybulle also came off the bench as the Sixers played 10 players in the first quarter.

At one point, the Sixers had a lineup of Harden, House, Melton, Harrell, and Niang on the floor.

Remembering a legend

Russell meant a lot to Sixers coach Doc Rivers, who coached nine seasons in Boston and won the 2008 NBA title.

“He meant a lot before I arrived just for what he stood for, what he went through, being the first Black coach and then a winner,” Rivers said. “I still don’t think he gets enough credit. He did so many things. I don’t think we talk enough about his winning, not just on the NBA level everywhere we went, he won.”

Two of Russell’s NBA titles came as a player-coach. He also led the University of San Francisco to two NCAA titles and led Team USA to the gold medal in the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, Australia.

Russell, who died at the age of 88, was more than a basketball star. As a dedicated human rights activist, he fought against racial inequality both in and out of sports.

“The thing I remember the most is how emotional he was when we won it [in 2008],” Rivers said. “I actually thought that with all the ex-players. You don’t see that very often. It’s just the connection that they have to this franchise.

“But he was visibly emotional and that was cool.”