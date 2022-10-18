BOSTON — James Harden is loving life.

No more tenuous situations or nagging injuries, the 76ers guard is reunited with team president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, paired with Joel Embiid, in a city with passionate fans and has an opportunity to contend for an NBA championship.

“These last two years, there was a lot of drama, a lot of negative energy, which I don’t really like too much,” Harden said. “Whether it was me getting out of Houston or what happened last year, it was just a lot.

“Here, it’s fresh. It’s relief. It’s like, let’s just go hoop.”

The Sixers and the Boston Celtics kick off the NBA season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in a nationally televised game on TNT. This will mark the start of Harden’s 14th season and his most upbeat one in a couple of years.

Harden’s journey to Philadelphia is well-documented.

The future Hall of Famer forced a trade from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets nine games into the 2020-21 season.

He then forced a trade from Brooklyn to the Sixers on Feb. 10, reuniting with Morey, who was the Rockets general manager for 13 seasons before the Sixers hired him on Nov. 2, 2020.

In addition to being unhappy, Harden dealt with nagging hamstring injuries the past two seasons. He missed a combined 18 games with the Nets and Sixers last season associated with left hamstring tightness. That came after Harden missed 21 of the Nets’ final 24 regular season games with a right hamstring strain during the 2020-21 season.

Then he exited Game 1 of the conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks after just 43 seconds. Harden returned in the series and played through a Grade 2 hamstring strain in Games 5, 6 and 7.

Finally healthy, he put in the work this offseason to get his body close to where it was when he won three scoring titles and the 2018 league MVP in Houston.

“I never want to take this for granted,” Harden said of being healthy. “I remember saying in interviews a couple times about resting and taking games off and things like that. I said obviously, if you’re injured, that’s well-needed. But for me, I just love to hoop. I love being on the basketball court.”

He especially loves having an opportunity to win the NBA and being paired with Embiid, his perennial All-NBA team, leading the way. But Harden doesn’t want his team to lose focus by getting too far ahead of itself.

He keeps talking about hitting “singles” and taking a “game by game” approach to the season. With several new additions, Harden heads into Tuesday’s season-opener fully aware the reigning Eastern Conference champion Celtics will be a challenge.

“But it’s about the long run,” Harden said. “I think the more we continue to head in the right direction and build really good habits, you know, it will help us in the long run.”

And he sees first-hand how Philadelphians reacts to their professional teams contending for league titles.

The sports atmosphere in Philly has been electric with the Eagles being 6-0, the Phillies facing the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series , and the Union in the MLS Cup playoffs.

“This culture of this city is second to none,” Harden said, “and honestly, they like, die for their sports. Obviously, the Eagles had a big win [over Dallas Sunday] … The Phillies are doing their thing. We are excited for our season. This city has a lot of happiness to be a part of.

“So keep spreading that positive vibe to root for the home team and keep the city lit.”