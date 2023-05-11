P.J. Tucker knows Game 6 will be a dogfight for the Sixers: ‘There’s no comfort in the playoffs’

P.J. Tucker described the 76ers’ demeanor Thursday morning at shootaround as “pretty focused,” saying his team was “just locking in on what we need to do. … There’s not a lot of talking.”

Tucker is an appropriate judge because of his wealth of experience in situations similar to what the Sixers face Thursday night: the chance to close out the Boston Celtics in six games and advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2001.

Tucker also understands how difficult it is to finish off series like this one.

He was on the Bucks team that won the 2021 NBA championship after Milwaukee came back from a 3-2 deficit to beat the Brooklyn Nets in an epic second-round matchup. He also was a member of the 2017-18 Houston Rockets who took a 3-2 lead on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals, but lost Games 6 and 7. And with the Miami Heat last season, Tucker’s team fell behind 3-2 to the Celtics in the conference finals, won Game 6, and then fell in Game 7 when Jimmy Butler’s buzzer shot clanked off the rim.

So when asked how much “comfort” he will feel that Thursday’s game is in front of the home crowd, Tucker said “none.”

”I mean, comfort? There’s no comfort in the playoffs,” Tucker said. “Home, away, it’s going to be tough. It’s going to be a dogfight. They’re going to give us everything they’ve got. We’ve got to be locked in for it, no matter what the city or what arena [we’re playing in].

”It’s going to be tough, so you’ve got to prepare your mind for that.”

In Thursday’s matchup, Tucker emphasized the importance of details that can still be refined even after facing the same opponent five times in a row. He echoed coach Doc Rivers and teammates in noting the Sixers’ offensive spacing can sometimes turn wonky. Tucker said consistency in that area can help free up Tyrese Maxey to aggressively create for himself and others, and can get Joel Embiid to his desired spots on the floor.

The Sixers need to ”really, really take advantage of those situations,” Tucker said.