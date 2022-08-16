The 2022-23 NBA season starts on Oct. 18 and the teams who will play that day are set. According to Shams Charania, the Sixers will face off against the Celtics and the Lakers will take on the Warriors.

The Sixers will open the season on the road in Boston. This is the third time the Sixers and Celtics have played on opening night in the past five years.

Last season, the Sixers and the Celtic split their games against each other, but the Celtics advanced to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Warriors.

The Sixers, as every fan recalls, lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat.

Sixers star Joel Embiid, along with James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are expected to be the mainstays of the team next season.

