The 76ers will play on the NBA’s marquee day for the first time since 2019.

After being left off the Christmas Day slate in 2021 and 2022, the Sixers are now set to travel to Madison Square Garden and play the Knicks on X-Mas as part of the 2023-23 schedule, according to several reports.

Also included as part of the NBA’s five-game slate are Bucks-Celtics, Suns-Nuggets, Lakers-Mavericks and Grizzlies-Warriors.

Sixers star James Harden was first to hint at the Sixers’ Christmas Day destination, tweeting, “Christmas in the garden” to his 7.6 million followers.

The star power of Harden, center Joel Embiid and young upstart Tyrese Maxey appears to be enough to bring the Sixers back to the big stage after two years away from the spotlight.

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey drops in on the Danny Rumph Classic, where stars and local legends align