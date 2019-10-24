Ben Simmons doesn’t need to shoot three-pointers if he gets to the rim the way he did in the Sixers’ half-court offense. Lost in all the hoopla about his jumpshot is the fact that he is still has a ton of room to grow his ability to get to the rim and finish. Against the Celtics, he did both with abandon, playing with as much control of his body as we saw at any point during his first two years with the team. Late in the second quarter of a game that the Sixers had been trailing throughout, Simmons seemed to take the game on his shoulders, driving hard to the hole on at least five possessions during the sunup to the first half. Just before halftime, he exploded to his left after catching a pass from Tobias Harris with his defender out of position and threw down a ferocious one-handed dunk that pulled the Sixers to within one point. Throughout the night, he was both aggressive and in control, connecting on eight of his first nine shots and entering the fourth quarter with 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists (and four personal fouls, at least two fo them on the offensive end, a further testament to his aggression). With about eight minutes remaining, he coasted to the rim in transition and almost flippantly banked home an easy right-hander over a helpless Daniel Theis. The next time down the court, he took a pass from a double-teamed Tobias Harris and finished with his left hand. Simmons finished the night with 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds on 11-of-16 shooting, in addition to playing rock solid defense.