Sixers unable to solve Boston, even with a 32-point outburst from All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey

BOSTON — Tobias Harris finally splashed a critical three-pointer, unexpectedly slicing the Celtics’ advantage to two points during Tyrese Maxey’s customary rest period to begin the fourth quarter.

Then Boston’s scoring surge began, while the Sixers simply stopped answering.

The Celtics used 16 consecutive points to emphatically squash the Sixers’ rally attempt, propelling them to a 117-99 victory Tuesday night at TD Garden.

It was the ninth win in a row for the 46-12 Celtics, who looked primed to cruise to the Eastern Conference’s top playoff seed. The Sixers (33-25), meanwhile, dropped to 4-12 since Jan. 22, which essentially aligns with the knee injury to reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid that required surgery earlier this month. They received more bad health news on Tuesday when reserve guard De’Antony Melton left the game with back spasms, less than a week after returning from a spine issue that kept him out for more than a month.

Maxey finished with 32 points on 12-of-24 shooting and five assists. But the Sixers’ fourth-quarter charge, surprisingly, came with the All-Star point guard on the bench.

Reserve guard Cameron Payne drained two three-pointers before Harris followed with his own deep shot to reduce the Celtics’ advantage to 91-89 with less than 9 minutes remaining. But Boston’s Jrue Holiday answered with a jumper, sparking the run that eventually propelled the Celtics’ lead to 20 points in the waning minutes.

The Sixers’ brief push in the final period arrived after they shot 37.3% through three quarters, which allowed the Celtics to use an 11-0 run to start the third to build their initial cushion. And though this offensive clunker for came against a Celtics defense that entered the night ranked third in the league in efficiency, it was part of the Sixers’ broader spiral on that end of the floor without Embiid.

During their previous 14 games entering Tuesday, they were 24th in the league in efficiency (111.6 points per 100 possessions), 26th in scoring (109.6 points per game) and 24th in field-goal percentage (45.8). And Tuesday was their third time in four games since the All-Star break that they failed to reach 100 points. And one of the primary individual culprits remains Harris, who missed 11 of his first 14 shots before finishing with 13 points on 5-of-19 from the field.

Yet Maxey’s 17 first-half points kept the Sixers close, trailing 53-51 at the break despite shooting 38.5% as a team, getting out-rebounded, 29-17, and surrendering 10 fastbreak points. But the Sixers parlayed nine Celtics turnovers into 10 points, and held Boston to 2-of-11 from three-point range.

The Sixers also totaled 45 bench points, as coach Nick Nurse continues to experiment with a variety of lineups. Eleven of the 12 active players got legitimate rotation action, including Nico Batum (three points, three rebounds) playing some backup center and two-way rookie Ricky Council (16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, four rebounds) IV logging 19 minutes.

Boston MVP contender Jayson Tatum flirted with a triple-double, with 29 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists, while All-Star Jaylen Brown totaled 31 points on 11-of-14 shooting and six rebounds and Porzingis added 23 points and 12 rebounds.

The Sixers next return home to face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, before a two-game road trip at the Dallas Mavericks Sunday and the Brooklyn Nets next Tuesday.