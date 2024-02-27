Sizing up the Sixers’ competition in the tightly packed Eastern Conference

BOSTON — The 76ers’ daunting stretch coming out of the All-Star break — with consecutive games against the four teams ahead of them in the Eastern Conference standings — peaks Tuesday with a road matchup against a Boston Celtics team that boasts the NBA’s best record at 45-12.

Coach Nick Nurse still called his Sixers a work in progress after practice Monday, with reigning MVP Joel Embiid still sidelined and multiple players either acclimating after joining the roster following the trade deadline (Buddy Hield, Kyle Lowry, Cameron Payne) or reintegrating after recovering from injury (Nico Batum, De’Anthony Melton). The Sixers are 4-11 since Jan. 22 and are running short on time to reinvent themselves and jell, with 25 regular-season games remaining entering Tuesday, including a looming road-heavy March.

That makes this an appropriate spot for a check-in on the standings, where the 33-24 Sixers are in fifth place as part of a bunched-up middle. Entering Monday, they were one game back of the fourth-place New York Knicks … and only 1½ games ahead of the eighth-place Orlando Magic, who would face the seventh-place Miami Heat if the season ended today. Additionally, the Sixers only have solid head-to-head tiebreaker positioning over the Magic (2-0 series lead, with one matchup remaining) and Cavaliers (2-1 series lead, with one matchup remaining).

“We can all root against the other teams as much as we want on the off nights, or on any night,” Nurse said. “But I don’t know if that’s going to matter that much. It’s going to fall where it’s going to fall. It’s always under your control, as long as you can pick off some wins and stay in there.”

Here is a breakdown of the teams in front of and behind the Sixers, which offers a glimpse at the playoff possibilities.

(All records and statistics are entering Monday’s games.)

No. 2 seed: Cleveland Cavaliers

Record: 37-19

Lead third-place Bucks by: one game

Advertisement

Strength of schedule: 11th

Record vs. Sixers: 1-2 (final meeting: March 29 in Cleveland)

Next five games: Tuesday vs. Dallas, Wednesday at Chicago, Friday at Detroit, Sunday vs. New York, March 5 vs. Boston

Two of the Sixers’ four wins during this downturn are against the Cavaliers, perhaps suggesting Cleveland still has much to prove to reach contender status. Consecutive games against the Knicks and Celtics will provide another litmus test.

Cleveland, though, admirably began its surge while playing without starters Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Donovan Mitchell is a fringe MVP candidate. And the Cavaliers are built on their defense, ranking second in the league with 110.4 points allowed per 100 possessions.

» READ MORE: De’Anthony Melton’s return adds to Sixers’ ‘limitless’ options for new-look backcourt

No. 3 seed: Milwaukee Bucks

Record: 37-21

Lead fourth-place Knicks by: 2½ games

Strength of schedule: Seventh

Record vs. Sixers: 2-0 (final meeting: March 14 in Milwaukee)

Next five games: Tuesday vs. Charlotte, Thursday at Charlotte, Friday at Chicago, March 4 vs. L.A. Clippers, March 6 at Golden State

After the hubbub over Doc Rivers’ return to Philly, the Bucks immediately pounced on the Sixers and cruised to a nationally televised Sunday afternoon win.

Perhaps Milwaukee is turning a corner after starting 3-7 under Rivers, with a victory at the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves preceding its celebratory visit to the Wells Fargo Center. The Bucks next get the opportunity to feast on the Hornets (twice) and Bulls, before a four-game West Coast trip that includes both Los Angeles teams, the Warriors, and the Kings (who are all fighting for their own playoff positioning).

After he took over for the fired Adrian Griffin about a month ago, Rivers’ initial plan clearly was to sacrifice offensive firepower to shore up what had been a hapless perimeter defense. Will the Bucks reach more of a balance between both ends of the floor during the stretch run? They have the toughest on-paper remaining schedule of this group, and Khris Middleton’s health status is a wild card.

No. 4 seed: New York Knicks

Record: 34-23

Lead fifth-place Sixers by: One game

Strength of schedule: 22nd

Record vs. Sixers: 2-0 (final meetings: March 10 and 12 in New York)

Next five games: Monday vs. Detroit, Tuesday vs. New Orleans, Thursday vs. Golden State, Sunday at Cleveland, March 5 vs. Atlanta

According to Basketball Reference, this remains the most likely first-round matchup for the Sixers. And there are several parallels between the two teams. The Knicks are also trying to weather injuries to standouts Julius Randle and OG Anunoby, and made a notable trade-deadline acquisition in Bojan Bogdanovic.

New York is one of three teams ranked in the top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency — joining the Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder — which signifies coach Tom Thibodeau’s style and Jalen Brunson’s All-Star leap.

No. 6 seed: Indiana Pacers

Record: 33-25

Trail fifth-place Sixers by: a half-game

Strength of schedule: 13th

Lead seventh-place Heat and eighth-place Magic by: one game

Record vs. Sixers: 2-1 (regular-season series over)

Next five games: Monday vs. Toronto, Wednesday vs. New Orleans, Friday at New Orleans, Sunday at San Antonio, March 5 at Dallas

The Pacers and Magic are the most inexperienced teams in this playoff race, making them fascinating to track during this final push.

All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton spearheads a high-powered offense that ranks second in the league in efficiency (120.6 points per 100 possessions) — and would not be fun for any opponent to face in a one-game play-in matchup, or in a best-of-seven first-round series.

No. 7 seed: Miami Heat

Record: 31-25

Lead eighth-place Magic by: percentage points

Strength of schedule: 26th

Record vs. Sixers: 2-0 (remaining meetings: March 18 in Philly, April 4 in Miami)

Next five games: Monday at Sacramento, Tuesday at Portland, Thursday at Denver, Saturday vs. Utah, March 5 vs. Detroit

The Heat always seem to figure things out, as evidenced by last season’s stunning run from the play-in to the Finals.

Perhaps that is occurring now. Miami has won five out of its last six, with its only loss coming by four points to Boston in a game that Heat star Jimmy Butler missed for personal reasons. Butler has played in only 38 games, and is always most focused on being in top form for the playoffs.

» READ MORE: Inside Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey’s family affair at All-Star Weekend

No. 8 seed: Orlando Magic

Record: 32-26

Strength of schedule: 30th

Record vs. Sixers: 0-2 (final meeting April 12 in Philly)

Next five games: Tuesday vs. Brooklyn, Thursday vs. Utah, Sunday vs. Detroit, March 5 at Charlotte, March 6 at Washington

Following a rough January, the Magic are 8-3 in their last 11 games. And they have the opportunity to rack up more wins — and move up in the standings — thanks to the easiest remaining on-paper strength of schedule in the league.

Though Paolo Banchero became a first-time All-Star while anchoring the Magic’s exciting young core, a defense that ranks fifth in the NBA in efficiency (112.2 points allowed per 100 possessions) is the foundation.