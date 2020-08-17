Why the Celtics will advance: The Sixers’ best chance at making a run was always going to be on the defensive end. Now that they’ve lost their best on-ball defender, it’s hard to see how they’ll be able to keep both Walker and Jayson Tatum in front of them long enough to keep the series competitive. For the Sixers to have a chance, they’ll need Joel Embiid to have the best four-game stretch of his career, and they’ll need Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson to shoot much better from three-point range than they did during the regular season. Even without Simmons, the Sixers are far more talented than your usual sixth seed, and we’ve long believed that Embiid can become a player who single-handedly makes a team a favorite in most series. But the Sixers raw materials simply haven’t amounted to a team that can overcome the loss of Simmons.