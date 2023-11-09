Sixers-Celtics takeways: Joel Embiid and Co. have deep roster and a different vibe under Nick Nurse

The 76ers now have a deep roster.

They’re loaded with selfless players. And there’s a different vibe under Nick Nurse.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 106-103 victory over the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center.

Here are the takeaways:

Plenty of options

Nurse played 10 players against the Celtics (5-2). But no one would have blinked an eye if opted to play 13. Yes, the Sixers (6-1) have that many players capable of making a contribution after last week’s trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Sixers lost James Harden and P.J. Tucker to the Los Angeles Clippers in the three-team that included the Oklahoma City Thunder. But the additions of Nic Batum, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris, and KJ Martin from L.A. makes the Sixers perhaps one of the league’s deepest teams.

They have solid defenders, sharpshooters, and scorers.

“The other day at practice, we had three teams out, running through the plays,” Tobias Harris said. “We were on the sidelines, me, Joel [Embiid] and Tyrese [Maxey] were saying like we have 15 guys who can be in the rotation.

“With that means a lot of responsibility with guys just being professional and ready.”

On Wednesday, Kelly Oubre Jr. and De’Anthony Melton joined Harris, Maxey, and Embiid in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley, Nic Batum, Furkan Korkmaz, Robert Covington, and Paul Reed came off the bench.

Batum closed out the game with Melton, Harris, Maxey, and Embiid.

Winning over Everything

Harris is spot on about the Sixers being professional and ready.

Wednesday was the latest example of no one’s individual goals being bigger than the team’s objective.

Guys continued to pass up good shots for great ones. They also continue to do whatever was needed to help pull out the victory. And the players on the bench celebrated their teammates’ success.

“That starts with the locker room,” Beverley said. “Obviously, they made the trade, Big pieces left. So it was up to me to kind of take over the locker room from there.

“You know, it’s a brand of basketball we play.”

The Sixers play a physical brand of basketball. They also play hard.

“We understand who the ball goes through, and we’ve just been having each other’s backs,” Bevereley said. “We’ve been defending our [butts] off the entire season. It’s no surprise why we’ve been getting wins.”

Different Vibe

There’s a different vibe in the Sixers locker room this season.

Maybe it has something to do with their six-game winning streak. Or perhaps it is the result of the roster being loaded with selfless players.

But the team has been fun to be around. Guys are in good moods, and there’s no drama.

The Sixers appear to love playing for Nurse and bought in, which leads to having fun.