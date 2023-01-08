DETROIT — Joel Embiid’s injuries are well-documented.

The 76ers center has been sidelined with at least one ailment every season since the team made him the third overall pick in the 2014 draft.

It’s a trend that continues.

Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons marked the third consecutive game Embiid has missed with soreness in his left foot. He has missed 11 games this season because of the flu, right knee recovery, a sprained left foot, and now the soreness.

On Sunday, the Sixers were also without forward P.J. Tucker, who’s dealing with a sinus infection. With those two sidelined, Philly had a starting lineup of De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden against the Pistons.

But Embiid’s absence was the main story. And coach Doc Rivers was asked if he feels bad for the perennial All-NBA center, who cannot seem to avoid missing time with injuries.

“Not with this,” Rivers said. “This is not an injury where you’re out for three months or anything like that and Jo, fortunately, hasn’t had a lot of that. So no, not in this case. I think it’s tough on Joel, it’s tough on the team as well, but right now it’s our whole league [dealing with injuries].”

Rivers added that the Sixers aren’t going to rush Embiid back. Nor are they concerned, he said. They just want to make sure he’s right.

Embiid worked out on Saturday and Sunday at the Sixers’ practice facility in Camden. So will he play against the Pistons on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center?

“I have no idea, honestly,” Rivers said. “I really don’t and I don’t focus on it. I think you know that by now. I’m trying to get through tonight’s game and then we worry about the rest after that.”

The team said Embiid experienced soreness in his foot against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 2. However, he remained in the game.

Meanwhile, this will mark the second game Tucker has missed this season. He had the night off to rest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 31. This time, he isn’t feeling well.

“It’s tough to play when it’s infected,” Rivers said. " It’s really tough to try and get him on a plane for one day and back, so we felt strongly about not doing that with him.”

Tucker is averaging 3.3 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Embiid is second in the league in scoring at 33.5 points per game. The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder is also averaging 9.8 rebounds and career highs of 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals. Embiid finished with 42 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal, and a block in the Sixers’ victory over the Pelicans on Jan. 2.

The next day, Embiid was named Eastern Conference player of the month for December, becoming the first Sixer to win the award five times.

Embiid averaged 35.4 points on 54.5% shooting along with 9.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.8 blocks, and 3.5 turnovers in 12 games last month. He also shot 41.7% from beyond the three-point line.

The Sixers were 6-4 without him heading into Sunday’s game.